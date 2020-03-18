Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 1,813,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after buying an additional 1,197,486 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2,564.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 818,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 787,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 104.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

