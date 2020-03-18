Moin Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $36,407.19 and $287.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Moin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002012 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,045,671 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

