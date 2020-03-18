Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

