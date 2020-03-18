Monarch (MT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $82,986.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Monarch has traded down 49% against the US dollar. Monarch has a market capitalization of $40,442.34 and $82,986.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,391,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

