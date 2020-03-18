MonetaryUnit Tops 24-Hour Volume of $106.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $447,443.33 and approximately $106.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018151 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003859 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004224 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 185,308,305 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.