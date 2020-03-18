Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 356.67 ($4.69).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 239.90 ($3.16) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 340.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1904.7251931 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.