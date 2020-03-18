Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.82. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $54,024.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $300,195.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,254.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,571,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

