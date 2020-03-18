Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Get Mongodb alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $139.82. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,553. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $52,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,123.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mongodb by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mongodb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $56,852,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.