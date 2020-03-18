Monkey Project (MONK) Price Hits $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $207,068.48 and $116.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SecretCoin (SCRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,570,860 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.