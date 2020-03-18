Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $150.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Nomura raised their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031. 25.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Mongodb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,211,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the third quarter worth approximately $11,144,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

