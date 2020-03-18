Monolith Price Down 41.7% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $25,605.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00001813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00055197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.01 or 0.03851266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039264 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.