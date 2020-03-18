Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,900,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,123 shares of company stock worth $59,552,611. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 221,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,424,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

