Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 878,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.