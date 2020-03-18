Morgan Stanley Cuts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $87.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura decreased their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.68.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,050 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 20,655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.