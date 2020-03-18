Morgan Stanley Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $61.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,063,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,825,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

