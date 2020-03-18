Morgan Stanley Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $81.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

