Morgan Stanley Trims Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Target Price to $3.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MIK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

MIK stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.13. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital now owns 189,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 325,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

