Morgan Stanley Upgrades Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) to Overweight

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pgs Asa stock remained flat at $$14.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

