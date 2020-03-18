Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Morneau Shepell earned a media sentiment score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

TSE MSI traded down C$976,997.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,635. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$25.29 and a 52-week high of C$35.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

