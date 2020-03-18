MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €125.71 ($146.18).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €69.90 ($81.28) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a fifty-two week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.