Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.72

News articles about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MSI stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,652. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average is $169.45.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.