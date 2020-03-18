Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,238,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,063,197 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.48% of Mplx worth $668,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 541,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,242. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.18. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

