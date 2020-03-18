MPM Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

MPM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,396 shares during the period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 24.2% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MPM Asset Management LLC owned about 5.45% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $54,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $238,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 16,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

