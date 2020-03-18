MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) CAO Acquires $45,760.00 in Stock

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 1,558,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,926. MRC Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

