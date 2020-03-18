MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $324.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 120,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $15,660,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

