MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Brookline Capital Management

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE CLPT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 4,843 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get MRI Interventions alerts:

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.