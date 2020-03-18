MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 486.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,894 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 542,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 516,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE MSM traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. 596,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last 90 days. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.