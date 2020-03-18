MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €221.94 ($258.07).

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €276.00 ($320.93) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €249.00 ($289.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €128.00 ($148.84) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €238.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €247.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €165.90 ($192.91) and a one year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.