MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Independent Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €141.00 ($163.95) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €249.00 ($289.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €213.50 ($248.26).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €19.95 ($23.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €108.05 ($125.64). 1,055,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €165.90 ($192.91) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €238.55 and its 200-day moving average is €247.19.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

