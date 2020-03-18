Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.17. 218,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,836. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$5.09 and a 12-month high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.61. The firm has a market cap of $605.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.