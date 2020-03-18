MVL (MVL) Price Down 24.4% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, Cashierest and IDEX. MVL has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $105,240.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.03888536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cashierest, IDCM, IDEX, Cryptology and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.