Myriad Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Myriad has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2,628.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myriad has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000458 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,724,512,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

