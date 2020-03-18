NaPoleonX (NPX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $113.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.02231378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

