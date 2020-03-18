Nasdacoin Reaches Market Cap of $821,307.54 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $821,307.54 and $229,246.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00084457 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 103.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,515,634 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.