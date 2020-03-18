National Bank Financial Upgrades Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) to “Outperform”

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

