National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

NCMI opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $27,242,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,576,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $12,590,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,707,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,741 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

