National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

