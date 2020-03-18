National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) CFO Jose A. Bayardo Acquires 20,000 Shares

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 7,938,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after buying an additional 2,965,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,103,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

