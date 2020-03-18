Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market capitalization of $4,853.05 and approximately $35.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Fatbtc and Coinlim. In the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003975 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039665 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00365723 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00001049 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017561 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005138 BTC.

About Natmin Pure Escrow

NAT is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow.

Buying and Selling Natmin Pure Escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinlim and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

