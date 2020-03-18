NavCoin Price Hits $0.0594 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, cfinex, Poloniex and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $4.05 million and $111,621.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000515 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,139,507 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.