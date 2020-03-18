Navient’s (NAVI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,658,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,555. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

