Navistar International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,608 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,402 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAV. Wells Fargo & Co cut Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Navistar International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,671,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,836. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

