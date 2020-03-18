NCR (NYSE:NCR) Rating Increased to Buy at Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.