Neblio Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $62,180.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00005509 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 374.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002278 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006225 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,141,216 coins and its circulating supply is 15,545,782 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

