Nectar (NEC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,453.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 33% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $13.77 and $32.15. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $3,453.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00032480 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00109469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.17 or 1.00638164 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00070904 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.