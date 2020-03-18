Nekonium 1-Day Volume Hits $5.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Nekonium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nekonium has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nekonium has a market cap of $1,268.72 and $5.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.02287467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195402 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io. Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev.

Buying and Selling Nekonium

Nekonium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nekonium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nekonium using one of the exchanges listed above.

