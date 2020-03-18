NEM (XEM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.65 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bitbns and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, NEM has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $304.82 million and $23.65 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kuna, YoBit, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, Bitbns, Livecoin, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Indodax, Binance, Cryptopia, COSS, Liquid, Bithumb, Zaif, HitBTC, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Exrates, Iquant, Poloniex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

