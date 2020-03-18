Neo Tops One Day Volume of $444.93 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Neo has a market capitalization of $386.81 million and $444.93 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00106262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, COSS, Livecoin and Bibox. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.02225823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00194427 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035574 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Liquid, BitMart, Cobinhood, HitBTC, CoinEx, Ovis, LBank, Coinnest, CoinEgg, BitForex, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, TDAX, BigONE, Huobi, Allcoin, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Cryptopia, COSS, ZB.COM, Upbit, Bitinka, OKEx, Koinex, Tidebit, Bittrex, Bibox, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Binance, Coinsuper, BCEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

