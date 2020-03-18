Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.31. Neogen has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $61,007,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

