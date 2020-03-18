Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 89 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 89 price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NESN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 108.60.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

